 Rajasthan HC Directs CBSE & State Board To Stop Students From Skipping Schools For Coaching
Rajasthan HC Directs CBSE & State Board To Stop Students From Skipping Schools For Coaching



PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to ensure that students of classes nine to 12 do not skip schools to go to coaching centres.

A division bench comprising Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand asked both the boards to carry out surprise inspections during school hours to check whether students were attending coaching classes instead of schools.

Observation Made By The Court

The court observed that attendance in schools is mandatory for students and any absence without justification would invite disciplinary action against the students, schools, as well as the authorities concerned.

"The State of Rajasthan and all the boards are directed to constitute Special Investigating Teams (SITs) to carry out sudden and random inspections of all the schools and the coaching centres and in case, the students are found absent in such schools and simultaneously, they found present in the coaching centres during the school hours, then appropriate strict action be taken against all the stakeholders, including the schools and the coaching centres in accordance with law," the court said.

It also noted that moving students away from schools to coaching centres adversely affects academics. The bench said students should not be permitted to appear in board examinations if their studies are found to be disrupted mid-session.

The court was hearing a matter in which CBSE had pointed out serious deficiencies in three schools, leading to penalties, including withdrawal of provisional affiliation. The affected schools had challenged the order.

While granting four weeks' time to the three schools to rectify the deficiencies, the court said schools could seek legal remedies against any adverse decision.

The bench also directed CBSE and RBSE to form SITs to inspect schools and coaching centres.

