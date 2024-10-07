 BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT

The Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 exam 2025 admit card may be downloaded by candidates via secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website's link.

Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024 | Representational pic

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 exam 2025 admit card has been released by Bihar School Examination Board today, October 7, 2024. The official website offers access to the admit card online. The main exam will be arranged for those who pass the preliminary exam.

How to download?

Students must access the website, log in with their mobile number, OTP/password, and captcha, and then download the admission card.

-Check out Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya's official webpage.
-Select the link for the class 6 admit card.

-Enter your password and user ID to log in.
-Save the admit card to your files for future use.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2024

On October 18, 2024, the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 pre-preliminary admission test will take place. The primary test is scheduled for December 20, 2024. The primary exam will take place in two shifts, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 to 4 pm, while the pre-preliminary exam will be held in one shift from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

There are two papers in the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Exam. The exam is held for two and a half hours. There will be a Hindi and an English question paper for the primary test. There will be two papers in the test, papers 1 and 2, each worth 150 points.

