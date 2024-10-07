GATE 2025: Application Window With Late Fees Closing Today; Apply NOW!

GATE 2025 |

GATE 2025, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, will finish its online application process tomorrow. Those who have not yet applied may do so online at gate2025.iitr.ac.in by October 7 at 11:59 p.m., along with the late fees. On October 3, the usual application window without late fees came to an end.

Application fees

For SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates, the application cost is ₹1,400 for this extended period, and ₹2,300 for all other candidates.

For candidates who were female, SC, ST, or PwD, the application fee during the normal window was ₹900, whereas it was ₹1,800 for everyone else.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates with a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to apply for GATE 2025. Those enrolled in undergraduate programs at least three years in advance are also qualified. Professional certifications recognised by the MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC that are comparable to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees are also acceptable.

How to apply?

-Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the GATE 2025 official website.

-Locate and click the Apply Online option on the homepage.

-After that, fill out the necessary information to register on the portal.

-Fill out the GATE 2025 Application form and send in all required paperwork after logging in.

-Click "Proceed" after paying the application cost.

-Save the application and print a copy for your records.

GATE 2025

A maximum of two test papers may be taken by applicants. The GATE 2025 test will be administered in two shifts on February 1, 2, 15, and 16.