BSEB Announce Exam Dates For Classes 10th And 12th Sent-Up Examinations; Check Details

BSEB Class 10, 12 sent-up examination 2025 | Representational Pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the exam dates for the sent-up examinations for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2024-25. Students who are set to participate in the Bihar Board examinations for 2025 can easily access the exam calendar by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule released by the Bihar Board, the sent-up examinations for Intermediate (Class 12) will take place from November 11 to November 8, conducted in two separate shifts. The first shift is scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the second shift will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Meanwhile, the sent-up examinations for Matriculation (Class 10) will be held from November 19 to November 22, also in two shifts with the same timing as the Intermediate exams.

Qualifying examinations for students

These sent-up tests are crucial as they serve as qualifying examinations for students. Only those who pass these assessments will be eligible to sit for the final examinations of the Bihar Board for Classes 10 and 12 in 2025. The sent-up tests are conducted with a level of rigor similar to that of the final board exams, providing a valuable opportunity for students to assess their readiness and preparation for the upcoming challenges.

Detailed schedule

These examinations play a significant role in helping students gauge their understanding of the syllabus and identify areas that may require further focus and study. Overall, the sent-up exams are an essential stepping stone for students on their journey to academic success.