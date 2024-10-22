Bihar Board 12th Exam 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Again: Apply By October 28

The Bihar Board Inter exam form deadline has been extended again by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). According to the updated schedule, BSEB 12th registration for 2025 is open until October 28.

Additionally, until October 26, 2024, the registration fees can be paid. BSEB 12th registration 2025 can be completed on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, by those who have not yet registered for the Bihar Board Exam 2025.

How to register for Bihar Board 12th Exam 2025:

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click "Online Application For Secondary Annual Exam 2025" on the homepage.

The screen will display a new window.

To finish the BSEB Inter registration, enter all the information.

Enter your login information and complete the Bihar Board test form.

After paying the application fees, submit the form.

Download and save the form for future reference.

Students in Class 11 now have an extended application deadline from the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students can now use the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, to submit their forms until October 22, 2024.

The exam schedule for the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be made public shortly by the Bihar Board. The 2025 tests are anticipated to start in February based on historical patterns. By December 2024, the complete schedule—including subjects, days, and shifts—will be made public. For the most recent information on the timetable and tests, students are encouraged to frequently visit the official website.

If a student needs assistance or runs into technical problems when registering for the 12th grade online, they can call the official BSEB helpline at 0612-2230039 or 0612-2232074.

