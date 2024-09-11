Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Exam 2025 Registration Begins; Important Guidelines To Keep In Mind!

Registration for the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 opened on September 11, 2024, according to the Bihar School Examination Board. Applicants may apply online using the direct link at secondary.biharboardonline.com, which is accessible on the BSEB official website, if they wish to take the class 10 board exam in 2025. Candidates will require an OTP/password and User ID in order to apply online.

The secondary annual exam 2025 application form can be submitted online beginning today, September 11. The last date of submission is September 27, 2024, according to the official website. The application fees must be paid till September 24, 2024.

Students from schools where recognition has been revoked may ask the District Education Officer for help completing their paperwork.

Application Fees

For Class 10, the deadline for fees submission is September 11–24; for Class 12, it is September 11–22. children in the general category will pay Rs. 1010 for Class 10, while children in the reserved category will pay Rs. 895. Class 12 application fees is Rs. 1400.

How to apply?

-Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com to see the official BSEB website.

-Click the link for the secondary annual test 2025 that is on the homepage.

-The necessary registration information must be entered on a new page that opens for candidates.

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.



Students are advised by the BSEB to ensure that all information provided on the online application forms is accurate and to fill them out carefully. If students have any questions or need any help, they can call 0612-2232074.