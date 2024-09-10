 Bihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna Hai,' She Says After Locals Take Her Off Tracks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna Hai,' She Says After Locals Take Her Off Tracks

Bihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna Hai,' She Says After Locals Take Her Off Tracks

A woman approaches and tries to pull the girl off the track while the girl resists, saying, "What is it to you? Leave me."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image

A girl student who lay down on railway tracks near Chakiya railway station in Bihar's Motihari district was saved by an alert motorman on Tuesday. He applied the emergency brake after spotting the girl on the tracks.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to reports, the girl went to the railway tracks intending to take her own life and lay down in the middle of the tracks. She fell asleep while waiting for a train to come and kill her.

Soon, a train approached, and the motorman saw the girl lying on the track. He applied the emergency brake, saving her life. The train driver then got down and tried to move the student off the track, but she refused to budge.As of the publication of this report, the reason behind the girl's decision to end her life was not known.

After some time, locals gathered at the site and forcefully removed the girl from the track.

FPJ Shorts
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director

In the viral video, locals can be heard asking the girl about her troubles. One man remarks that they often see her going to school.

A woman approaches and tries to pull the girl off the track while the girl resists, saying, "What is it to you? Leave me."

Another woman then arrives and forcefully removes the girl from the tracks.

"I want to die," the girl screams as the train honks before moving forward.

As of the publication of this report, the reason behind girl's decision to take end her life was not known.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Rahul Gandhi and Solapur MP Praniti Shinde Marriage Rumors Stir Up Social Media

Viral: Rahul Gandhi and Solapur MP Praniti Shinde Marriage Rumors Stir Up Social Media

Bihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna...

Bihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna...

Viral Video Shows Man Breaking Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Train With Hammer Amid Rise In Sabotage...

Viral Video Shows Man Breaking Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Train With Hammer Amid Rise In Sabotage...

'Do Not Mislead Innocent Muslims From Outside Our Country,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju As He...

'Do Not Mislead Innocent Muslims From Outside Our Country,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju As He...

'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of...

'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of...