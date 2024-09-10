Bihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna Hai,' She Says After Locals Take Her Off Tracks

A girl student who lay down on railway tracks near Chakiya railway station in Bihar's Motihari district was saved by an alert motorman on Tuesday. He applied the emergency brake after spotting the girl on the tracks.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to reports, the girl went to the railway tracks intending to take her own life and lay down in the middle of the tracks. She fell asleep while waiting for a train to come and kill her.

Soon, a train approached, and the motorman saw the girl lying on the track. He applied the emergency brake, saving her life. The train driver then got down and tried to move the student off the track, but she refused to budge.As of the publication of this report, the reason behind the girl's decision to end her life was not known.

After some time, locals gathered at the site and forcefully removed the girl from the track.

In the viral video, locals can be heard asking the girl about her troubles. One man remarks that they often see her going to school.

A woman approaches and tries to pull the girl off the track while the girl resists, saying, "What is it to you? Leave me."

Another woman then arrives and forcefully removes the girl from the tracks.

"I want to die," the girl screams as the train honks before moving forward.

