BSEB 2025 Exam Schedule: Theory & Practical Dates To Be Released Soon; Check Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board exam dates for 2025 soon. Typically, theory exams are held in February and practical exams in January. Once announced, students can access the Bihar Board Time Table 2025 on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and the board’s official social media handles.

Recently, state boards like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha, along with CBSE, have published their 2025 exam schedules. BSEB is anticipated to follow suit shortly.

Steps to Download the Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2025:

Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link “Bihar Board Class 10th 12th Datesheet 2025” (once released).

View and download the PDF of the date sheet.

Save it for future reference.

Last year, exam dates were announced on December 4, with Inter exams from February 1–12 and Matric exams from February 15–23. Practical exams for Inter students were held from January 10–20, while Matric internal assessments/practicals were conducted between January 18–20.