BSEB 2024 Class 10, 12 Time Table To Be Out In December? Check Here!

BSEB 2024 | File

The schedule for classes 10 and 12 will soon be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The BSEB matric and inter examinations for 2025 is expected to be held in February, with internal assessments and practical exams scheduled one month prior to the written exams. When the whole schedule is made public, students taking the next board exams can view it on the official website, biharboardonline.gov.in.



The Bihar Board Time Table 2025 is anticipated to be released by BSEB during the first week of December.

For all the most recent information regarding the release of the Bihar Board Exam Date 2025, students can monitor the Bihar Board's official website and social media accounts.

How to download?



-Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the Bihar Board's official website.

-See the section with the most recent modifications.

-A PDF copy of the Bihar Board 12th / 10th date sheet 2025 will show up on the screen when you click the link.

-The class 12/10 exam date sheet 2025 can be downloaded and printed out.



The Bihar Board Matric exams were held from February 15 to February 23, 2024, and the Bihar Board Inter exams were given from February 1 to February 12, 2024. In the meanwhile, on December 4, the Board published the BSEB Exam Dates 2024.