Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Registration Window Reopened; Check Details Here

BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2025 | Official Website

The registration and application window for the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 has been reopened by the Bihar School Examination Board. In order to register and fill the application forms candidates can visit the official BSEB website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

November 17 is the deadline for registering for the Bihar Board Class 12 test without a late fee, and November 19, 2024, is the deadline for completing the application with a late fee.

According to the official announcement, this opportunity is for students who are denied or excluded from listing or submitting a permission application for the 2023–25 school year.

Official notice

The official notice states, “Important Information:- Online listing/permission application of the students who are deprived/left out of listing/permission application in the session 2023-25, with late fee, will be filled from 13.11.2024 to 17.11.2024." It further added, "the last opportunity has been provided to the students appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 to fill the online examination application with late fee from 13.11.2024 to 19.11.2024.”

How to apply?

-Check out seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the BSEB's official website.

-On the home page, click the link for the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025.

-Login information will be required on a new page that opens.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-Complete the online application or register.

-After paying the application cost, click "Submit."



Students can contact the official BSEB helpline at 0612-2230039 or 0612-2232074 if they require assistance or have technical difficulties while enrolling for 10th and 12th grade online.