 BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key 2024 OUT For Class 9, 10; Check Now
For classes 1 through 5 and classes 6 through 8, the BPSC TRE final answer keys 2024 have already been made available.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
BPSC TRE 3.0 | Official Website

The Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) final answer keys for Classes 9 and 10 have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in, candidates who took the recruitment exam can review and download the BPSC TRE 2024 final answer keys. For classes 1 through 5 and classes 6 through 8, the BPSC TRE final answer keys 2024 have already been made available.

The question number and the appropriate set of answers can be found in the BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024 pdf.

How to check?

Candidates can download the BPSC TRE final answer keys 2024 by logging in with their registration number and birthdate.

-Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in, the commission's official website.
-Click the link provided on the home page to download the final answer key for the Class 9–10 papers.

article-image

-The exam questions will open in a PDF with the right and definitive answers. Get the PDF here.
-Verify the responses and determine your final score.

BPSC TRE 2024

The re-examination of the BPSC TRE took place from July 19 to July 22.

Upon the release of the tentative answer keys for the teacher recruitment exam, the commission granted candidates' objections. After reviewing and validating the submitted feedback, the BPSC TRE final answer keys were created.

The BPSC TRE result is anticipated to be revealed by the commission subsequently. Candidates can check it at bpsc.bih.nic.in after it's announced.

