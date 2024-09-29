 BPSC 69th CCE Interviews To Be Held In Two Shifts, Starting From October 15
Eligible candidates, who passed various written exams, can check the schedule at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interviews will be held in two shifts daily, with 475 vacancies to be filled in the recruitment drive.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Representative image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the interview dates for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The interviews are set to begin on October 15 and will continue until October 30, 2024. Candidates can access the detailed BPSC 69th CCE interview schedule on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interviews will take place in two shifts:

- The first shift will commence at 10:30 AM.

- The second shift will start at 2:30 PM.

Candidates eligible to attend the interview include those who have passed the following exams:

- Integrated 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination,

- Child Development Project Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination,

- Financial Administrative Officer and Equivalent Main (Written) Competitive Examination,

- Police Sub-Inspector (Operations) and Police Sub-Inspector (Technical) Main (Written) Competitive Examination.

This recruitment process aims to fill a total of 475 vacancies in various departments.

How to Download the BPSC 69th CCE Interview Schedule:

1. Visit the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "69th CCE Interview Schedule 2024."

3. The interview schedule will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

BPSC 69th CCE Interview Schedule PDF 

For further information, visit the official BPSC website.

