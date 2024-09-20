 DRDO Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Open For Research Associates & Other Posts, Walk-in Interviews On Oct 14/15, Check Details
A total of 07 vacancies are available across various disciplines. Candidates must meet eligibility criteria, including specific qualifications for each position. More details and the notification are available on the official website.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Official Website

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, has released a notification for the recruitment of Research Associates and Junior Research Fellows on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification PDF, application process, and other details. Walk-in interviews are scheduled for October 14 and 15, 2024.

The detailed advertisement for the recruitment drive is available on the DRDO official website. Candidates can download the PDF directly via the link provided below.

DRDO Recruitment 2024 PDF

Important Dates

Selection for these posts will be based on candidates' performance in the walk-in interviews scheduled for October 14 and 15, 2024. The post-wise interview schedule can be found on the official website: Here.

Date of Walk-in Interview: October 14/15, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical): Candidates must have a Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) in First Division, along with NET/GATE qualification.

It is advised to check the notification link for detailed eligibility requirements for each post.

Vacancy Details

A total of 07 vacancies are available for Research Associates and Junior Research Fellows across different disciplines:

- Research Associate (Chemistry): 02

- Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry): 03

- Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical Engineering): 01

- Junior Research Fellow (Biochemical Engineering/Biotechnology): 01

How to Apply for DRDO Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates who meet the requisite criteria can appear for the walk-in interview as per the schedule for their respective posts. Candidates should bring the application form in the prescribed format along with the essential documents mentioned in the notification.

