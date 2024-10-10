BPSC TRE 2024: Final Answer Key Out For Classes 9-12; Check Here

BPSC TRE 2024 | BPSC

The Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) final answer keys for several courses in grades 9–10 and 11–12 have been made available by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates can get the TRE 3.0 answer keys from bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website. Commission released answer keys for Dance subject for classes 9–10 Dance subjects and Sanskrit, Pali, Arabic, Persian, Sociology, and Philosophy subjects for classes 11 and 12.

It was only after taking in consideration the feedback given by candidates that the final answer key was released. The BPSC asked participants to object after making the teacher recruitment exam's preliminary answer keys available.



How to check?



-Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the commission's official website.

-Click the link to download your paper's final answer key.

-The PDF with the final, accurate answers will open. Get the file here.

-Verify the responses and determine your final score.

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024



The dates of the TRE 3.0 re-examination in Bihar were July 19–22.

On October 3, the final answer keys for subjects like science, mathematics, social science, physical education, Lalit Kala, Maithili, music, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Hindi, class 9–10, and science.

Final answer keys for classes 1–5 and classes 6–8 were also released earlier. Subsequently, it is anticipated that the commission would release the teacher recruitment examination results. Upon announcement, candidates may visit bpsc.bih.nic.in to view the results of the BPSC TRE 3.0.