BPSC 70th CCE 2024 Exam Postponed To December; Check Dates HERE

The 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) schedule has been postponed by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to December. Originally scheduled for November 17, the CCE's preliminary examination (PT) has been rescheduled for December 13–14, according to media reports.



For the delay, the BPSC cited the reason as 'unavoidable' in a letter to all District Magistrates. The commission further stressed the necessity of having enough district-level testing facilities to handle the anticipated surge of applicants, which is projected to be between seven and eight lakh.



According to the most recent notice, this exam will fill 1,957 vacancies across several Bihar government ministries.

BPSC 70th CCE registration underway

Candidates may submit their properly completed application forms for the BPSC 70th Civil Service Exam 2024 online until October 18, 2024, at https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the BPSC 70th CCE must have a graduate degree in any subject.



The minimum age for applicants is from 20 to 22 years. The maximum age limit for General category applicants is 37 years old, 40 for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, and 42 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

How to apply?



-Visit the commission's website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

-If this is your first time applying, please complete the one-time registration. Please log in if you are an existing applicant with a commission OTR profile.

-After selecting an exam name, complete the application.

-Complete the form, attach files, and pay.

-Complete the form and print it off for your records.



Available vacancies:



-Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts

-Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 posts

-Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 posts

-Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 posts

-Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 posts

-Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 posts

-Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 posts

-Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 posts

-Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 posts

-Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 posts