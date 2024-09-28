Bihar BPSC 70th CCE Registration Begins, Apply Till October 18 For Over 1900 Vacancies

Bihar BPSC 70th CCE | File

The 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, also known as the BPSC 70th Integrated CCE, will open for online registration today, September 28, according to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements may submit their applications online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in until October 18. The latest announcement states that 1,957 positions in various Bihar government departments will be filled by this exam. Applying for the BPSC 70th CCE requires a graduate degree in any field.

The minimum age for applicants is from 20 to 22 years. The maximum age restriction for General category applicants is 37 years, 40 for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, and 42 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Application fees



Candidates must pay both the application fee and a ₹200 biometric fee at the time of application submission.



The application cost is ₹600 for candidates in the general category and ₹150 for candidates in the SC and ST categories, as well as for female candidates who are Bihar permanent residents and candidates with disabilities.

How to apply?



-Visit the onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in website of the commission.

-If this is your first time applying, please fill out the one-time registration. ---Please log in if you are an existing applicant with a commission OTR profile.

-After choosing the exam name, fill out the application.

-Fill out the form, attach files, and pay.

-Fill out the form and print it off for your records.

Available vacancies:

-Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts

-Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 posts

-Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 posts

-Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 posts

-Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 posts

-Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 posts

-Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 posts

-Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 posts

-Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 posts

-Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 posts