 Bihar BPSC 70th CCE Recruitment 2024: Major Change Introduced In Negative Marking; Notification OUT
Of the 1929 positions, 799 are open to candidates in the unreserved category, 604 are held by women, 34 are held by the grandchildren of liberation fighters, and 66 are held by people with disabilities.

Updated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
The notification for the BPSC 70th CCE 2024 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission. A recruiting drive for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination will occupy 1929 positions inside the company. The official announcement has not yet disclosed the registration dates. When the information is released, all applicants who wish to participate in the recruitment campaign can review it on the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said, as per News18, “This time, a significant change has been introduced: for every three incorrect answers, one mark will be deducted from a correct answer, a shift from the previous rule of four wrong answers. This adjustment has been made following the style of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This will require candidates to answer more carefully.” He further added that this is the largest recruitment for our joint civil service examination, and we expect applicants from around the country to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed their graduation exam or an equivalent test from an accredited university in order to be eligible to apply for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination.

The minimal age for applicants is between 20 and 22 years. The maximum age restriction for General category candidates is 37 years; for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, it is 40 years; and for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it is 42.

Application fees

For unreserved male candidates, the application cost is ₹600; for all other candidates, it is ₹150.

How to apply?


-Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website of BPSC.
-On the main website, click the registration link for the BPSC 70th CCE 2024.
-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."
-After that, complete the application.
-Complete the application fee payment.
-Press the submit button to download the page.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

