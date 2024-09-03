Bihar BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Exam To Be Held On November 17; Official Notice Inside

Representative image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a significant adjustment to the timetable for its 70th Combined (Preliminary) Examination. The commission has decided to move the exam from its initial date of September 30, 2024 to November 17, 2024. Applicants can check the notice and apply for the exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC has received vacancy announcements for 250 positions from various government ministries. However, additional requisitions are likely from other departments. The official recruiting notification will be issued once the commission has a thorough understanding of the available positions.

How to check notice?

-Visit the commission's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

-On the homepage, click the link labelled 'Regarding the Commencement Date of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.'

-A new page will appear on the screen, displaying the PDF file.

-Read the entire notification.

Screening Process

Candidates who want to get through the Bihar Civil Services must appear for the following three successive stages:



-The BPSC Prelims Exam: It is objective and qualifying in character.



-BPSC Mains Exam: This exam is descriptive in nature. Its scores will be used to determine the candidates' merit list.



-BPSC Interview: The interview is conducted verbally. The candidates' mains and interview scores will be considered to determine their merit list.

What is BPSC Exam?

The results of the 69th CCE Mains test were revealed last week (August 31). BPSC stands for Bihar Public Service Commission. The BPSC test is an annual Bihar Civil Service examination that fills vacancies in the General Administrative Department. The candidates are chosen through the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), which is conducted in three stages: preliminary, main, and interview. The candidates' marks in the mains and interviews are used to generate their merit list.