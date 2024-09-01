 BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result 2024 Declared; Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC 69th CCE Mains Result 2024 Declared; Check Here

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result 2024 Declared; Check Here

The 69th Integrated CCE preliminary examination was administered by the BPSC on September 30, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result 2024 Declared; Check Here |

The Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Mains Examination results have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Using their roll numbers, candidates who took the test can see their results at bpsc.bih.nic.in. There are 475 openings in various Bihar government departments for which there was a recruitment exam.

Result

-1,005 out of the 3,444 candidates who took the Mains exam and qualified have been notified by the commission. The commission has released their roll numbers.
-The commission also disclosed that 913 applicants attempted the test for the position of Finance Administrative Officer and positions comparable to it. 262 of them meet the requirements.

Read Also
West Bengal PSC GDMO Recruitment Exam Results Announced At wbpsc.gov.in; Check Your Score Now!
article-image

-Thirty individuals took the BPSC CCE Mains test in order to be considered for the position of Deputy Superintendent of Pollice, and one of them passed.
-Up to 93 individuals took the exam for the position of Child Development Project Officer, and 27 of them made it to the interview stage.

FPJ Shorts
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
'Not Political, Agitation Is For Honour Of Maharashtra': Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant On MVA Protest In Mumbai Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse
'Not Political, Agitation Is For Honour Of Maharashtra': Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant On MVA Protest In Mumbai Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse
Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral
Kriti Sanon Spotted Getting Cosy, Dancing With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Greece - Video Goes Viral
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam Faceoff For Place In Para Badminton final
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Avani Lekhara In Action, Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam Faceoff For Place In Para Badminton final

How to check?

-Please visit bpsc.bih.nic.in.
-Go to the home page and click on the link for the Integrated 69th CCE Mains results.
-The roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants will appear in a PDF that opens.
-Use the roll number from the Mains exam to find out if you were selected.

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Exam 2024

The 69th Integrated CCE preliminary examination was administered by the BPSC on September 30, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. On October 6, the first provisional answer key was made available, and on October 17, 2023, the second preliminary answer key. On October 28, the final answer key was made available, and on November 11, the results were declared.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharmendra Pradhan Suggests Changing Name Of 156-Year-Old Ravenshaw University In Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan Suggests Changing Name Of 156-Year-Old Ravenshaw University In Odisha

English Vinglish: 7 Easy Idioms To Step-Up Your Daily Conversation Skills

English Vinglish: 7 Easy Idioms To Step-Up Your Daily Conversation Skills

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result 2024 Declared; Check Here

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result 2024 Declared; Check Here

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card Out For Re-Exam To Be Held On September 4

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card Out For Re-Exam To Be Held On September 4

Uttarakhand PSC Objection Window For Foreman Instructor Exam Closes SOON; Last Chance To Raise...

Uttarakhand PSC Objection Window For Foreman Instructor Exam Closes SOON; Last Chance To Raise...