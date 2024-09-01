BPSC 69th CCE Mains Result 2024 Declared; Check Here |

The Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Mains Examination results have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Using their roll numbers, candidates who took the test can see their results at bpsc.bih.nic.in. There are 475 openings in various Bihar government departments for which there was a recruitment exam.

Result

-1,005 out of the 3,444 candidates who took the Mains exam and qualified have been notified by the commission. The commission has released their roll numbers.

-The commission also disclosed that 913 applicants attempted the test for the position of Finance Administrative Officer and positions comparable to it. 262 of them meet the requirements.

-Thirty individuals took the BPSC CCE Mains test in order to be considered for the position of Deputy Superintendent of Pollice, and one of them passed.

-Up to 93 individuals took the exam for the position of Child Development Project Officer, and 27 of them made it to the interview stage.

How to check?

-Please visit bpsc.bih.nic.in.

-Go to the home page and click on the link for the Integrated 69th CCE Mains results.

-The roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants will appear in a PDF that opens.

-Use the roll number from the Mains exam to find out if you were selected.

BPSC 69th CCE Mains Exam 2024



The 69th Integrated CCE preliminary examination was administered by the BPSC on September 30, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. On October 6, the first provisional answer key was made available, and on October 17, 2023, the second preliminary answer key. On October 28, the final answer key was made available, and on November 11, the results were declared.