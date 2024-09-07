BPSC TRE 2024: Answer Key OUT; Check How To Raise Objection | Freepik Image

Answer keys for the Teacher Recruitment exam (TRE) 3.0 were made available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on September 6. The opportunity to challenge the answer key will now be opened by the Commission. September 9 is the start date of the challenge option, and it ends on September 14.



The Commission had previously made available the answers to the general studies for the purpose of hiring teachers for Classes 6 through 8. Students can log in to the Commission's official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.



How to check?

Students in BPSC TRE who wish to apply must first log in with their username and password, after which they must upload legitimate proof to back up their challenge.

-Visit the bpsc.bih.nic.in website of the commission.

-Click the link to download the answer key for your topic.

-It will open in PDF format. Download it, then review the solution guide.

Objections submitted after the specified deadline and through any other channel will not be taken into consideration. After taking into account the complaints made in relation to the preliminary answer key, the BPSC TRE result will be announced. Along with the results, the BPSC TRE final answer key will be provided.

BPSC TRE 2024

A paper leak led to the cancellation of Bihar's third teacher recruitment exam, which was originally set for March. A new exam was then ordered. The commission reported that there were no irregularities and the retest was carried out in a peaceful manner.