BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 Phase 3 Admit Cards OUT!

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 Phase 3 on its website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination, scheduled to commence on July 19, 2024, will span over four days across various districts of the state.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website and check the detailed schedule for their respective subjects and classes. The examination will be conducted in designated centers spread across 27 districts in Bihar.

Examination Schedule

Exam Dates: July 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2024

Exam Shifts

July 19–21: Single Shift (12:00 noon to 02:30 pm)

July 22: Two Shifts

First Shift: 09:30 am to 12:00 pm

Second Shift: 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm

Subjects And Classes Covered

Middle School Classes (6–8): Mathematics and Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu

Classes 1–5 (SC & ST Welfare Department): General, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music, and Social Science

Classes 9–10 (Education Department): All subjects for Secondary and Special School Teacher posts

Classes 6–10 (SC & ST Welfare Department): Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Physical Education

Classes 11–12 (All Subjects)

For further information and updates, candidates can visit the BPSC website and download their admit cards before the commencement of the examinations.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.