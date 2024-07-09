BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 Phase 3 Admit Cards OUT!

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 Phase 3 on its website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination, scheduled to commence on July 19, 2024, will span over four days across various districts of the state.
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website and check the detailed schedule for their respective subjects and classes. The examination will be conducted in designated centers spread across 27 districts in Bihar.
Examination Schedule
Exam Dates: July 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2024
Exam Shifts
July 19–21: Single Shift (12:00 noon to 02:30 pm)
July 22: Two Shifts
First Shift: 09:30 am to 12:00 pm
Second Shift: 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm
Subjects And Classes Covered
Middle School Classes (6–8): Mathematics and Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu
Classes 1–5 (SC & ST Welfare Department): General, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music, and Social Science
Classes 9–10 (Education Department): All subjects for Secondary and Special School Teacher posts
Classes 6–10 (SC & ST Welfare Department): Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Physical Education
Classes 11–12 (All Subjects)
For further information and updates, candidates can visit the BPSC website and download their admit cards before the commencement of the examinations.
Official Notice |
Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials
Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the details
Step 6: Save and download for future use
It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.