AP TET 2024 July Exam Postponed To October; Check New Dates Here

The postponement of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET July) was notified by the state's school education department on Monday. The exam, which was supposed to take place in August, will instead take place in October. Aptecfss.in has the detailed schedule available for viewing.

The decision to postpone the AP TET was made, according the most recent announcement, to allow applicants more time to get ready for the exam.

Important Dates

The exam has been rescheduled for October 3 through October 20. The exam dates used to be August 5–20.

How to apply?

-Check out aptet.apcfss.in.

-To complete the application payment, click the provided link.

-Finish the fee transaction and enter the necessary login information.

-Complete the online application.

-Upload the necessary files. Send it in.

-Download the acknowledgment form, print it, and store a hard copy for your records.

AP TET 2024

The July session of the AP TET application procedure is currently underway. AP Model Schools, AP Residential Schools, Welfare Society Schools, Private Aided Schools, Private Un-aided Schools, State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, and other educational institutions for grades 1 through 8 are among the venues where individuals seeking teaching positions can apply for AP TET.