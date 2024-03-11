AP DSC Exam 2024 Postponed: Check New Dates For Teacher Recruitment & TET Exams

Representative image

The AP District Selection Committee (AP DSC) teacher recruitment exam 2024, which was originally planned to take place from March 15th to March 30th, 2024, has been postponed by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education.

The revised AP DSC Exam Schedule for 2024 has been updated with new dates for different categories of posts. The SGT exam for Secondary Grade Teachers will now be held from March 30th to April 3rd, 2024.

The English Language Proficiency Test for TGT, PGT, and Principal positions will take place on April 7th, 2024. Furthermore, the exams for School Assistant, TGT, PGT, Exercise Director, and Principal will be conducted from April 13th to April 30th, 2024.

The AP DSC Admit card for the year 2024 is anticipated to be made available on March 25, 2024, on the official i.e. website apdsc.apcfss.in.

Additionally, the state government has been instructed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to reschedule the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT/DSC) exams. This decision was made in response to a petition that requested more time for exam preparation. The High Court has mandated that there should be a minimum of four weeks between the AP TET and AP DSC 2024 exams.

It is recommended that candidates consistently monitor the official website for any updates on the revised examination timetable.