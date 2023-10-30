BPSC School Teacher Phase 2 Registration Starts From November 3 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC School Teacher Phase 2 Registration Starts | Representative Image/Unsplash

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the second phase of school teacher recruitment of elementary and secondary schools. The BPSC TRE result 2023 was declared subject-wise in phases for Class 1-12 at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the notification, the online registration for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 will be begin from November 3rd till November 14th.

Vacancy Details

Secondary School: 18880

Special Secondary School: 270

Higher Secondary School: 18830

Primary School (Bihar) : TBA

Total vacancies: 69692

BPSC TRE phase 2 written examination is expected to be held from December 7 to 10, 2023.

BPSC notification | bpsc.bih.nic.in

Steps to apply for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 (Phase 2):

Visit the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Then on the homepage click on "Bihar 7th Phase Teacher Vacancy 2023" link.

Select the option for new registration.

Enter your personal information along with a valid email address and phone number.

Log in and complete the application form by providing personal and qualification details.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the specified format.

Make the payment for the application fees using the online payment method and then click the submit button.

Download the 2023 Bihar Teacher Application Form and keep a printed copy for future reference.