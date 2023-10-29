Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Notification Released For 69,692 Posts

Representative Image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification for the Bihar School Teacher 2023. Candidates can check the notification related to BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the recruitment schedule, the online registration for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 will be open from November 03 to 14.

With this hiring campaign, the Commission hopes to fill 69692 positions for school teachers nationwide. The exam is slated to take place on December 07–10, 2023, at the latest.

The Bihar School Teacher Recruitment for 2023 is currently in its second round. To fill more than 1.7 lakh positions for Middle School (Classes 6–8), Secondary School (Classes 9–10), and Higher Secondary (Classes 11–12), the Commission held a recruitment campaign in the first phase

How to apply?

Go to the official website of BPSC, which is accessible at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Look for the section related to “Teacher Recruitment Exam 2.0,” click on it.

Within the Teacher Recruitment Examination 2.0 section, you should find an option to “Apply Online.” Click on this option.

You will likely be prompted to register as a new applicant. Provide the required information to complete the registration process by entering personal details, etc,.

After registration, log in to your account using the username and password you created.

Fill in your basic information and educational qualifications as per the application form’s instructions.

You will be asked to upload certain documents, such as ID proof, photograph, and certificates.

Pay the application fee, if applicable, using the provided payment methods and submit the application form.

