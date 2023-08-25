BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023: Day 2 Shift 2 Exam Ended | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bihar: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has come up with the 2023 edition of the school teacher recruitment exam on August 24, 25, and 26, 2023. This exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Admit cards and other details can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Following that, candidates must reach the exam hall an hour priorof the examination. For each shift, they have to bring one additional copy of the admit card which is to be submitted to the invigilator. The OMR sheets must be sealed and only leave the hall once it is done.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Aspirants' reaction after shift 1

In addition, an X user (formally Twitter) Nilesh Mathur has posted a video where one of the aspirants is speaking about his experience of the examination.

The tweet read "Reaction of a student coming out from the first shift of BPSC Bihar Teachers' Recruitment Exam 2023 on Friday, August 25."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another rection from a candidate said "My paper went well and could write everything that i studied."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)