BPSC Releases Teacher Recruitment Exam Schedule: Check Dates Now

The exam schedule for the Teacher Recruitment Examination has officially been made available by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The BPSC has released the subject-wise exam schedule on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates who are set to appear for the above-mentioned exam can now check the exam dates on the website.
The scheduled dates of the examination are July 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2024. The exam will be conducted in single shifts on the first three days from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
July 19 (Class 6 to Class 8)
Mathematics and Science
Social Science
Hindi
English
Sanskrit
Urdu
July 20 (Class 1 to Class 5)
General
Urdu
Bangla
July 21 (Class 9 and Class 10)
Hindi
Bangla
Urdu
Sanskrit
Arabic
Persian
English
Science
Mathematics
Fine Art
Dance
Physical Education
Maithili
Music
Social Science
July 21 (Class 6 to Class 10)
Hindi
English
Sanskrit
Science
Mathematics
Social Science
Physical Education
In response to claims of a question paper leak, the BPSC was forced to postpone the TRE 3.0 exam scheduled for March 15. On that day, about 3.75 lakh candidates for school teachers showed up to take the test.
Official Notice
How To Download Exam Schedule?
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link
Step 3: Once found, click to open the file
Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the date carefully
Step 6: Save and download for future
Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.