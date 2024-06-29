BPSC Releases Teacher Recruitment Exam Schedule: Check Dates Now | Freepik Image

The exam schedule for the Teacher Recruitment Examination has officially been made available by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The BPSC has released the subject-wise exam schedule on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates who are set to appear for the above-mentioned exam can now check the exam dates on the website.

The scheduled dates of the examination are July 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2024. The exam will be conducted in single shifts on the first three days from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

July 19 (Class 6 to Class 8)

Mathematics and Science

Social Science

Hindi

English

Sanskrit

Urdu

July 20 (Class 1 to Class 5)

General

Urdu

Bangla

July 21 (Class 9 and Class 10)

Hindi

Bangla

Urdu

Sanskrit

Arabic

Persian

English

Science

Mathematics

Fine Art

Dance

Physical Education

Maithili

Music

Social Science

July 21 (Class 6 to Class 10)

Hindi

English

Sanskrit

Science

Mathematics

Social Science

Physical Education

In response to claims of a question paper leak, the BPSC was forced to postpone the TRE 3.0 exam scheduled for March 15. On that day, about 3.75 lakh candidates for school teachers showed up to take the test.

Official Notice

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.