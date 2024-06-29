NTA Announces New Exam Dates For Postponed UGC NET, CSIR-UGC NET; Check Details | ANI

The National Testing Agency on Friday had announced fresh dates for the UGC NET June (2024 Cycle), thereby postponing it from August 21 to September 4, while the the Joint CSIR UGC NET will take place from July 25 to 27.

The June session exam, which was initially to be held on June 18 across 317 cities in two intervals, saw participation from more than 9 lakh candidates. To much surprise, this scheduled exam for June 17 was canceled on June 19.

However, the day after the exam were concluded, the Ministry of Education canceled it, citing concerns that the 'sanctity' of the examination may have been compromised due to an alleged leak reported by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students,"the Ministry said in its X post.



— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 19, 2024

These adjustments in examination dates aim to accommodate candidates affected by recent disruptions and ensure the smooth conduct of these crucial entrance tests across India.

Protest Over Cancellation of UGC-NET Exams

Members of various student organisations such as the University Student Struggle Action Committee, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Republican Yuva Morcha, Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Republican Bahujan Student Council (A), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Post Graduate Association, and the New Students and Youth Federation (NSYF) protested in front of the Pune District Collector's Office against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and irregularities in NEET-UG.

During the protest, students highlighted numerous incidents of exam paper leaks over the past year. They demanded the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting these competitive exams, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.