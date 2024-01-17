 Bombay HC Revokes Suspension For 2 BITS Goa Students; Orders Community Service Instead
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBombay HC Revokes Suspension For 2 BITS Goa Students; Orders Community Service Instead

Bombay HC Revokes Suspension For 2 BITS Goa Students; Orders Community Service Instead

In a recent judgment, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has revoked the suspension of two students from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Goa. The 18 year old students had been penalized for stealing items from stalls during an academic conference on the college campus.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

In a recent judgment, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has revoked the suspension of two students from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Goa, according to a report by India Today. The 18 year old students had been penalized for stealing items from stalls during an academic conference on the college campus.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice MS Sonak presided over the case and overturned the suspension of the boys but maintained a ₹50,000 fine for each student.

The two students had petitioned the High Court after facing a semester-long registration cancellation and a hefty fine. In alignment with University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines advocating for rehabilitative consequences for student misbehavior, the bench mandated that the students participate in community service at an old age home for two months, working two hours daily.

Read Also
'I Will Fight This Case In The People's Court': Uddhav Thackeray Amid Row Over Sena Disqualification...
article-image

Court reproached the director's approach

While acknowledging the institute's authority to impose financial penalties, the Court expressed dissatisfaction with the Director's handling of the case. It criticized the Director's approach, stating, "To say the least, this should not have been the approach of the Director, particularly when dealing with two 18-year-old students from his Institute." The Court refrained from further commentary but observed that the Director's response seemed to be a negative reaction against the students who sought legal intervention against his decision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Introduces Phase-Wise Exams for Class 8 and 9, Scraps...

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Introduces Phase-Wise Exams for Class 8 and 9, Scraps...

Gujarat HC Revokes Teachers' Demotion For Pursuit Of Higher Education

Gujarat HC Revokes Teachers' Demotion For Pursuit Of Higher Education

SBI Releases Admit Cards For Circle Based Officers (CBO) Online Exam 2023

SBI Releases Admit Cards For Circle Based Officers (CBO) Online Exam 2023

Panjab University Sets Up Committee To Look Into Menstrual Leaves For Female Students

Panjab University Sets Up Committee To Look Into Menstrual Leaves For Female Students

21-Year-Old Student in Chandigarh Hangs Herself; Leaves Notes

21-Year-Old Student in Chandigarh Hangs Herself; Leaves Notes