Bombay HC Revokes Suspension For 2 BITS Goa Students; Orders Community Service Instead

Representational photo |

In a recent judgment, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has revoked the suspension of two students from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Goa, according to a report by India Today. The 18 year old students had been penalized for stealing items from stalls during an academic conference on the college campus.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice MS Sonak presided over the case and overturned the suspension of the boys but maintained a ₹50,000 fine for each student.

The two students had petitioned the High Court after facing a semester-long registration cancellation and a hefty fine. In alignment with University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines advocating for rehabilitative consequences for student misbehavior, the bench mandated that the students participate in community service at an old age home for two months, working two hours daily.

Court reproached the director's approach

While acknowledging the institute's authority to impose financial penalties, the Court expressed dissatisfaction with the Director's handling of the case. It criticized the Director's approach, stating, "To say the least, this should not have been the approach of the Director, particularly when dealing with two 18-year-old students from his Institute." The Court refrained from further commentary but observed that the Director's response seemed to be a negative reaction against the students who sought legal intervention against his decision.