'I Will Fight This Case In The People's Court': Uddhav Thackeray Amid Row Over Sena Disqualification Verdict

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he would approach the people’s court to get justice, referring to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s verdict on the disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs.

“From today onward, I will fight this case in the people’s court and the people will give justice,” he said at a press conference.

Uddhav Thackeray ready to face elections

Thackeray said that he was ready to face elections with the ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) symbol and the name of the Shiv Sena (UBT). He also challenged Shinde to contest elections against him on the ‘stolen’ name and bow-and-arrow symbol. He called for an open discussion on Narwekar’s verdict.

“Narwekar’s verdict has stated I had no right to oust CM Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena after his revolt. Then how come [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi had sought my support to form the government in the 2014 election?”

Thackeray went on to target Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying, “If I had no right to take decisions in Shiv Sena party, then how did Fadnavis enjoy the post of CM for five years? With whose support? If I had no rights, then why did [Home Minister] Amit Shah come to ‘Matoshree’ in 2019 and why did he discuss the issue of sharing the CM’s post with me?” he asked.

Sena Chief promises to relentlessly fight for justice

The UBT Sena chief further challenged Shinde and Narwekar to stand with him before the public and “declare that the Shiv Sena does not belong to me. The people will show evidence and give justice”.

He pointed out that the Shinde group has challenged Narwekar’s order in the high court. “Since both factions are unhappy with Narwekar’s verdict, I suggest that the Shinde group convene a meeting of the assembly and move a proposal to remove Narwekar. We will support such a proposal.”

Thackeray targeted the ECI and asked legal experts if a petition could be filed against it.

“This is not the fight of my party or myself alone. It is the fight for democracy. Such a thing could happen with any party in India. This fight will show who is superior – the Supreme Court or Narwekar’s tribunal,” he held.