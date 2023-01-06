﻿Board exams make offline comeback; Counsellors suggest tips to ease out stress

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: It’s a moment of truth for thousands of students as board exams, set to be offline this year, are near. Students and parents remain concerned as children have lost the practice of writing papers offline.

To reduce the stress on parents and students, the Free Press Journal spoke to Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Naazneen Ladak and a practising therapist in clinical psychology from the city, Sujatha Kumar, who relayed a few tips for the same.

Here’s what students should do:

Begin your morning on a positive note Walk barefoot on grass every morning for some time as it refreshes the brain and gives a soothing effect. Study only for 45 minutes at a stretch, then take a break for 10 minutes. During the break time, you can listen to calming music or perform breathing exercises. Set short-term targets, so that goals are achievable. Compete with yourself and not with your friends. Be clear on which subject you want to study on a particular day. Plan your schedule a night before the exam to have a well-organised day. Don’t be a genius, be consistent. Don't focus on the grades, instead focus on what you know and write it down in the exam paper.

Dr Naazneen Ladak

Here’s what parents should take care of:

Don’t taunt children, in such a way, that it becomes uncomfortable for them and they start feeling the pressure. Set boundaries for children, but also be a support system for them. Don’t get involved in fights when children are around. Create a healthy environment for children to make them feel fresh most of the time. Encourage children to believe that they are confident. Train them to be patient and confident during the practice papers so that they can carry the same attitude while giving their board exams. Be calm under all circumstances and listen when they say that they are anxious without pressuring them.