BITSAT 2022 result declared for August session,here's how to download scorecard at bitsadmission.com

Today, August 9, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani released the BITSAT 2022 result. The BITSAT scorecard can be downloaded from bitsadmission.com, the official website.

Using their application number and password, the candidates can view and download their BITSAT 2022 scorecard. Two sessions of the BITSAT 2022 entrance exam were held, the first in July and the second in August.

Here's how to download the scorecard:

1) Go to the BITS official website — bitsadmission.com

2. Select the link that reads, "Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card."

3) Enter application number and password.

4) Submit it and the BITSAT 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

5) Download the result pdf and take a print of future use.

For the academic year 2022–2023, BITS Pilani will be holding the entrance exam to give admission to students in a range of undergraduate programmes.