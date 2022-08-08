JEE Main 2022 Results: Karnataka topper Boya Sathvik warns goal-setters of distractions

Representational Image |

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2022 Results today, August 8. The exam was conducted in two sessions - Session 1 was held in June and session 2 was conducted in July. A total of 24 students have scored perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022.

Boya Haren Sathvik

Boya Haren Sathvik is one of the 24 students to score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022. Based out of Andhra Pradesh's Hindupur, Boya currently is living in Bangalore for his college. He started his JEE preparation several years back, when he was in grade 8, in Narayana Olympiad School. "I kept on writing more and more mock tests at the end to get enough exam practice," he said.

He spoke about how he dealt with the occasional stress by doing activities that made him feel good like, playing or listening to calm music. "You shouldn't get too addicted to such activities and your main focus should just be JEE," he warned other students about doing fun activities while in the process of preparing for such an important exam.

Boya, since the very beginning, is strong at mathematics and he happens to like the subject more as compared to Physics or Chemistry. The achiever is now preparing for JEE Advanced, aiming to crack IIT Bombay for Computer Science.

"Believe in yourself and trust your instincts. Only then can you reach success," Boya motivated other students.