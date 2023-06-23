Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2023 Registration Process Delayed; Apply July 12 Onwards

Bihar Teachers' Recruitment | Representative image

Patna: The registration process for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment exams 2023 has been postponed by the state's education department. Earlier, the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment was to begin on June 15 but now the application process will start on July 12. Interested and Eligible Candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the state.

Exam Date

As per the original schedule the examination was to be conducted on August 19, 20, 26 and 27, but now it has been changed.

The CTET exam will now be held on August 20 and the examination dates are clashing. Therefore, the candidates were continuously demanding the board change the date of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination.

According to the reports, exam will be held on August 24 and 25. However, the examination on August 26 and 27 will be held as per the already fixed schedule.

Candidates have the option to apply for Primary Teacher (Class 1–5), Secondary Teacher (Class 9–10), and Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11–12) positions out of 1,70,461 School Teacher positions with the Education Department, Government of Bihar.