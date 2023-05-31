Bihar teacher's recruitment 2023: application process starts June 15 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC teacher's recruitment | Representative Image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for the post of Teachers. The registration process for the BPSC teachers' post to begin on June 15. The last date to apply will be July 12, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application link will also be available to candidates on the official site of BPSC Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

BPSC to fill 1,70,461 posts of teachers across the state.

Primary Teacher: 79943 posts

Middle School Teacher: 32916 posts

High School Teacher: 57602 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by interview round.

Application Fees for BPSC teachers' post

For General candidates - Rs. 750

For SC/ST - Rs. 200

Women candidates - Rs. 200

Physically handicapped candidates (40% or more) - Rs. 200

Detailed Notification available here