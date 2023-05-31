 Bihar teacher's recruitment 2023: application process starts June 15 at bpsc.bih.nic.in
The application link will be available to candidates on the official site of BPSC Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
BPSC teacher's recruitment | Representative Image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for the post of Teachers. The registration process for the BPSC teachers' post to begin on June 15. The last date to apply will be July 12, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application link will also be available to candidates on the official site of BPSC Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

BPSC to fill 1,70,461 posts of teachers across the state.

  • Primary Teacher: 79943 posts

  • Middle School Teacher: 32916 posts

  • High School Teacher: 57602 posts

Read Also
JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Jharkhand board arts, commerce results out at jacresults.com
article-image

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the 

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by interview round.

Application Fees for BPSC teachers' post

  • For General candidates - Rs. 750

  • For SC/ST - Rs. 200

  • Women candidates - Rs. 200

  • Physically handicapped candidates (40% or more) - Rs. 200

Detailed Notification available here

