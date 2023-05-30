JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Jharkhand board arts, commerce results out at jacresults.com

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Results | ANI (Representational Pic)

JAC Class 12 Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council announced the results of the class 12 arts and commerce streams today, on May 30 at 3: 30 pm. The science stream results were already issued by the Jharkhand board earlier. The results can be found on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in., jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresultsnicin.

Read Also TOEFL scores to be now accepted at Canada universities

The President of the Board, Sunil Kumar Mahto, declared the Jharkhand Board 12th Result this year. According to the result, 95.97 percent of students passed in the Arts stream this year. The class 12 Arts stream examinations were attended by a total of 2,25,946 pupils of which 2,16,851 students passed the exam.

The pass rate in the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream is 88.60%. When compared to last year's 92.75%, the pass percentage has decreased.

The JAC also released Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 Science stream results last week. The total pass percentage in Class 10 was 95.38 percent, and the pass percentage in Class 12 Science was 81.45 percent.

How to download JAC Class 12 arts, commerce results 2023?

Go to the official JAC website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Find and select the JAC 12th result link. On the new page, type in the roll number or roll code, as well as the date of birth, and then click the submit button. The JAC Class 12 Exam Result will be displayed on the screen. Review and save the JAC Class 12 result for future use.