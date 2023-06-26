Bihar: Report Suggests 53% Teachers Have No knowledge Of Computers; 2.75 Lakh Teachers To Be Trained...

2.75 Lakh Teachers To Receive Training in Bihar | Representational Pic

According to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) report, 1,46,266 teachers upto class 8th in Bihar do not have basic knowledge of computers. To tackle the challenge among teachers, SCERT will be providing training to these teachers across the state. In addition to this those who have basic knowledge about computers will also be trained. The state authorities will be providing training to 2,75,266 teachers.

According to the report , approximately 53% of teachers upto standard 8th are not well versed with computers.

As per the reports, at least 10 computers have been installed in all schools up to Class 8. Computer education is mandatory for all students in various schools and in the first phase, computers were installed in around 19,000 middle schools.

KK Pathak, additional chief and secretary, Education Department, Bihar passed an order that the teachers from Classes 1st to 12th will have to undergo compulsory computer training.

Since teachers are responsible for registering students to various career portals and making them informed about their(students) career options, many students did not register themselves on career portals due to a lack of computer knowledge among teachers.

SCERT will form a group of teachers to train them in computers. One group will include 80 to 90 teachers for smooth training. All the teachers need to learn basic and other details about computers, which will help them in various ways as it will make their work easy.