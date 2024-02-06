Bihar Police SI Mains Exam 2024: Admit Card Released, Exam Date & Download Procedure

Representational Image

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Main Written Examination for the recruitment of various Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies. The release date for the admit cards is February 6, 2024.

Date and Time Details:

Release Date: February 6, 2024

Main Exam Date: February 25, 2024

Exam Shifts: 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Admit Card Download Procedure:

Candidates appearing for the BPSSC SI Mains Exam can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards:

Go to the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "BPSSC SI 2023 Admit Card" link available on the home page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

After entering the details, click on the submit button.

A new page will open displaying the BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024.

Verify the details on the admit card and ensure accuracy.

Click on the download button to save the admit card for future reference.

Additional Information:

Candidates encountering difficulties in online download can obtain their admit cards offline on February 20, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm at the Bihar Police Under Service Commission's office, Harding Road, Patna-800001.

The BPSSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1,275 vacancies of Sub Inspector in the Bihar Police department.

Remember, the BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024 is a mandatory document for the examination day. Candidates must carry it to the examination hall, as no entry will be permitted without it.

Prepare well, and best of luck to all the aspirants!

