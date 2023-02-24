Bihar: CBSE Class 12 English paper held in state amid tight security

Photo: Representative Image

Patna: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s Class 12 English paper was conducted at different centres in Bihar on Friday.

Students at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bailey road in Patna were seen reaching the exam centre with their parents before time. As many as 564 students appeared for the CBSE exams at Kendra Vidyalaya in Bihar's Patna.

"Around 564 students sat for the exam and our duty was to check each and every student. Digital watches and gadgets were not allowed at the centre," Manish Mishra, coordinator Kendriya Vidyalaya said.

CBSE guidelines followed by students

Speaking to ANI, BK Singh, Principal Kendriya Vidyalaya said, "Adequate security arrangements were made at the examination hall and after checking the candidates were allowed to enter the hall. The students were allowed to enter before 20 minutes, and there were two invigilators. All CBSE guidelines were followed."

Students anxious, prepared for exam

While talking to students outside the examination hall before the exam, one of the 12th-class students said, "Today is the English exam and I am fully prepared but still a bit nervous."

"I am fully prepared for the exams. I have completed the whole syllabus," another student said.

Speaking to ANI, the parents of the student said, "We always guide our kids and always said that you should always prepare for exams in advance. The kids are fully prepared on their level. We are a bit worried for kids as they have not given 10th class board exams due to COVID-19 and now students are giving the board exams for the first time."

"Students are confident today as they have an exam in the subject English," another parent said at before the exam.

Another parent standing outside the exam hall said, "It is the first time students are giving board exams. In class 10 they did not face problems as they gave the exams from home, due to COVID-19."

Earlier on February 15, CBSE Board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 started across the country.

CBSE exams across India till March 10

On December 29, 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 boards, stating that the exams will start on February 15 and end on March 10.

There are about 38,83,710 students who would be appearing in these examinations from more than 7,250 centres across the country and 26 countries abroad, said CBSE.

CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad to ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres.

CBSE has circulated detailed guidelines to all the stakeholders to ensure that the students are appearing in the examinations without any stress.

CBSE has fixed the timetable in such a manner that students get sufficient time for the purpose of preparation for the examinations in all the subjects.

As per the information collected from all the examination centres, all preparations have been completed by the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations.