CBSE flags fake website claiming 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) warned Class 10, and 12 students appearing for the board exams to avoid clicking on a fake website link that claims to have 30 sample papers.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers,” said the circular by CBSE.

Students don't have to pay any money for the sample papers and syllabus, which are available on the website free of cost.

While the class 10 exam is being held for 76 subjects, the class 12 exam is for 115 subjects.

The next Class 10 exam is on February 27 for English Language and Literature paper, Class 12 students will appear for the English elective and core exam on February 24.

How to download CBSE exam sample paper 2023:

Go to cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.

Go to CBSE academic website on the homepage

Search for sample paper option from menu

Select Class 10 or 12, and year 2022-23

Click on subject-wise sample papers

Download for future use

