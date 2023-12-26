 Bihar: BSEB Inter Admit Card Out For Practical Exams; Direct Link Here
The admit cards will be available on the official website from December 24, 2023, till January 09, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
BSEB Inter Admit Card Out For Practical Exams | Representative image

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the BSEB Inter Practical Examination 2024. Those students appearing for the exam can check and download the admit card from the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The admit card has been issued for the students who will appear in the Bihar Board 12th Practical Examinations 2024 scheduled between January 10 to 20, 2024. The admit cards will be available on the official website from December 24, 2023, till January 09, 2024.

Here is the direct link to download BSEB Inter Admit Card 2023

According to the schedule, the BSEB 12th Board Exams (Theory) for 2024 will commence from February 1st and end on February 12, 2024.

The exams will take place in two sessions - from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM at different exam venues across the state.

Steps to download BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Then on the homepage, click on the BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024 link.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, enter your login details.

Step 4. Now, click on the submit button and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

