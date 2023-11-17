BSEB Issues Dummy Admit Cards For Bihar Matric Exam 2024: Check Details Here

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary's aim is to make over 19 entries in the Guinness book, a record held by veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar | Representational Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 Matric exam 2024.

The eligible candidates who completed the registration process, can now successfully download the BSEB matric dummy admit card from the board's official website i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board also posted an official announcement on their social media handle.

The Bihar School Examination Board has sent an official message to the candidates on their registered mobile number along with a link to download the dummy card.

The candidates who wish to view the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card need to follow a login process and enter the required and corresct details like registration numbers and date of birth.

Here are the points mentioned in the official post:

• The second dummy admit card of the students for the Matriculation Annual Examination, 2024 has been issued by the educational institutions on the basis of the online examination form filled by them.

• The second dummy admit card will remain uploaded on the website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com till 22.11.2023 for error correction.

• If any error is found in the name of the students or their parents' name and date of birth in the second dummy admit card, then for correction of the error, the committee should write the letter number and date on the letter head of the head of the school with its signature and seal. Will send the report along with relevant evidence on the e-mail ID- bsebhelpdesk@gmail.com.

• After taking a formal decision on rectification of these three types of errors at the committee level, information about the action taken will be given to the head of the concerned school on his e-mail.

• Apart from these three types of errors, if the second dummy admit card contains any error like gender, caste, disability, religion, photo, signature, subject, nationality, Aadhaar number or category of the candidate.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)