CBSE Cancels Registration for 26 Schools In Bihar; Check List Here

CBSE Cancels Registration for 26 Schools In Bihar | Representational image

In a major revelation, the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the registration for 26 schools in Bihar amid failing to comply with its parameters.

According to the IANS, CBSE had been closely observing these schools for the past few years and had repeatedly encouraged them to enhance their facilities, but they disregarded the advice hence the decision was taken.

Sources have said that the schools were taking higher charges in terms of annual fee, monthly fee, and admission fee but not providing the adequate facilities in the schools.

Eventually, the board has taken the decision to cancel the registration.

The CBSE uploaded the names of the schools on the website and asked the parents to not to admit their children in these schools.

After the decision, approximately 7,000 students taking board exams have been given relaxation to appear. Fresh registration of students belonging to these schools will not be valid after the current session.

Check the list of the schools here:

In Patna district

Patna Muslim High School

AVN English School

Kiddy Convent High School

New Delhi Public School

Sherwood School

Doon Public School

Digdarshan Secondary School

Nizamia Public School

AVN School

Sindhu Public School

National Convent High School

Denobili Mission School

Sharon’s Public School

T. Raza High School

SDV Public School

Ashwini Public School

Model St Michael High School

Plazma Pathways School and

Holy Faith International Public School

In other districts:

IQRA Academy, Darbhanga

RD Public School, Hajipur,

Takshila School, Muzaffarpur,

Rise High Public School, Aurangabad

Takshila School, Gaya

Arya Bal Shanti Niketan, Munger

Ramashray Roy Public School, Darbhanga

Earlier CBSE Manipur schools

The board had previously revoked its affiliation from 25 government schools in Manipur. Manipur’s Joint Secretary of Education (School), Anjali Chongtham said that the central board withdrew the affiliation because the schools' no-objection certificates (NOCs) were not issued by authorized state government officials.

The state government had requested the affiliation cancellation in a letter dated December 15.

(with IANS inputs)