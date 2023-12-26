CBSE Cancels Registration for 26 Schools In Bihar; Check List Here

In a major revelation, the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the registration for 26 schools in Bihar amid failing to comply with its parameters.
According to the IANS, CBSE had been closely observing these schools for the past few years and had repeatedly encouraged them to enhance their facilities, but they disregarded the advice hence the decision was taken.
Sources have said that the schools were taking higher charges in terms of annual fee, monthly fee, and admission fee but not providing the adequate facilities in the schools.
Eventually, the board has taken the decision to cancel the registration.
The CBSE uploaded the names of the schools on the website and asked the parents to not to admit their children in these schools.
After the decision, approximately 7,000 students taking board exams have been given relaxation to appear. Fresh registration of students belonging to these schools will not be valid after the current session.
Check the list of the schools here:
In Patna district
Patna Muslim High School
AVN English School
Kiddy Convent High School
New Delhi Public School
Sherwood School
Doon Public School
Digdarshan Secondary School
Nizamia Public School
AVN School
Sindhu Public School
National Convent High School
Denobili Mission School
Sharon’s Public School
T. Raza High School
SDV Public School
Ashwini Public School
Model St Michael High School
Plazma Pathways School and
Holy Faith International Public School
In other districts:
IQRA Academy, Darbhanga
RD Public School, Hajipur,
Takshila School, Muzaffarpur,
Rise High Public School, Aurangabad
Takshila School, Gaya
Arya Bal Shanti Niketan, Munger
Ramashray Roy Public School, Darbhanga
Earlier CBSE Manipur schools
The board had previously revoked its affiliation from 25 government schools in Manipur. Manipur’s Joint Secretary of Education (School), Anjali Chongtham said that the central board withdrew the affiliation because the schools' no-objection certificates (NOCs) were not issued by authorized state government officials.
The state government had requested the affiliation cancellation in a letter dated December 15.
(with IANS inputs)