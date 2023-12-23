 Bihar: Women Teachers Advocate for School Timings Change
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: Women Teachers Advocate for School Timings Change

Bihar: Women Teachers Advocate for School Timings Change

Two Bihar teachers plea as new school hours jeopardize evening safety, sparking opposition concerns and a direct appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a recently surfaced viral video from Bihar, two female teachers have made a heartfelt plea to authorities, urging a reconsideration of the school timings imposed by the Bihar education department. The teachers express the difficulties they face in reaching home in the evening due to the recent directive requiring them to be present at school from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Teachers' struggle after 5 PM

The video captures the teachers detailing the challenges they encounter after their shifts, emphasizing the impact of the changed schedule on their commute. The Bihar government's decision to extend teacher presence to a mandatory eight hours is now presenting unforeseen complications for some female educators.

As depicted in the video, the teachers highlight leaving the school premises at approximately 5 pm, with sunset occurring around 5:45 pm. This timeframe, coupled with the uncertainties of transportation, is causing distress for the teachers who must cover a distance of approximately 15 kilometers via bus to reach their homes.

BJP's call to action

The severity of the situation prompted one local BJP leader to address Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directly, expressing concern over the potential dangers faced by women due to the current directive. In a social media post, the BJP state unit president urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision before it adversely affects the safety and well-being of women in Bihar.

Read Also
BPSC TRE 2.0 Result Declared For Bihar Class 6-8 School Teachers And Headmasters
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Germany Launches FIT And Profi plus Initiatives For International Students

Germany Launches FIT And Profi plus Initiatives For International Students

Punjab: Two Medical College Students Lose Lives In Bathinda Road Accident

Punjab: Two Medical College Students Lose Lives In Bathinda Road Accident

German Government Eases Student Struggles With Financial Lifeline Amid Inflation Surge

German Government Eases Student Struggles With Financial Lifeline Amid Inflation Surge

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Gifts Laptop To 9-Year-Old Student

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Gifts Laptop To 9-Year-Old Student

U.S. Consulate Responds To Deportation Of 28 Indian Students

U.S. Consulate Responds To Deportation Of 28 Indian Students