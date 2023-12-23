BPSC TRE 2.0 Result Declared For Bihar Class 6-8 School Teachers And Headmasters

Representative Image/Unsplash

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 2.0 on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The results pertain to the recruitment of Class 6-8 teachers in the subjects of mathematics, science, as well as the position of headmaster.

Result and Answer Key Availability:

BPSC TRE 2.0 results for the aforementioned subjects are accessible on the official portal.

The final answer key for BPSC TRE 2023 2.0 has been uploaded along with the OMR sheets of the candidates.

Subjects Covered:

The BPSC TRE 2.0 final answer keys include subjects such as Sangeet, Kala (Class 9-10), and language, social science, mathematics, science (Class 6-8).

Examination Dates:

The examination for the BPSC school teacher recruitment exam 2.0 was conducted from December 7 to 15.

Minimum Passing Marks:

General category applicants need to secure a minimum of 40% marks to qualify.

Backward classes and EBC categories require 36.5% and 34% marks, respectively.

Female, PwD candidates, and students from other reserved categories must achieve a minimum of 32%.

Websites to Check Results:

Results can be checked on the official websites:

bpsc.bih.nic.in

onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

How to Download Results:

Visit the official BPSC TRE 2.0 website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the 'BPSC TRE 2.0 result' link.

Log in using your registration number and password.

The BPSC TRE 2.0 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the score card PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify their results promptly and download the score card for any future reference.