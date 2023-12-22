BPSC Releases Final Answer Key for TRE 2.0 2023, Result Expected Tomorrow |

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for BPSC TRE 2.0 2023 on December 22. The answer key is applicable to specific subjects in Class 6-8 and Class 9-10 for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination. Candidates can access the BPSC TRE 2.0 answer key on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The final answer keys are available for subjects such as Sangeet and Kala in Class 9-10, as well as language, social science, mathematics, and science in Class 6-8, according to information on the BPSC TRE 2.0 official website.

Here are the steps to download the BPSC TRE 2.0 answer key 2023:

Visit the official BPSC TRE 2.0 website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link labeled 'final answer keys.'

View the displayed PDF for the correct answers.

Carefully check the answers.

Download the BPSC TRE answer key PDF for future reference.

The BPSC TRE 2.0 result for 2023 is expected to be announced on December 23 for both primary and higher secondary classes. Today is the final day to raise objections against the second provisional answer keys for certain subjects in Class 1-5 and Class 11-12.

Candidates need to achieve a minimum of 40 percent marks (36.5% for backward classes, 34% for extremely backward classes, and 32% for reserved category candidates, females, and disabled persons) to qualify for the teacher recruitment exam.