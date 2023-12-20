Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 for Download | Representational Pic

Today, December 20, marks the conclusion of the objection period for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18, as notified by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates dissatisfied with the AIBE 18 answer key 2023 can voice their concerns on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their login details, including registration number and date of birth.

The AIBE 18 test occurred on December 10, 2023. Once the objection window closes, subject matter experts will review the raised objections. A final answer key will be released, incorporating any verified corrections. Candidates can then use the AIBE 18 answer key to estimate their exam scores.

Notably, the passing standards for the AIBE examination have been enhanced this year. General and OBC candidates now require a minimum of 45%, while SC and ST candidates need at least 40% to qualify for AIBE 18.

To raise objections against the AIBE 18 answer key, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of AIBE 18 at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the "Answer key objection window" link on the homepage.

Select the set code (A, B, C, or D).

Choose the question number for objection, and the answer will be displayed.

Support your points by attaching necessary documents.

Download and print for reference.

Candidates are advised to complete this process within the specified objection period to ensure their concerns are considered during the review process.