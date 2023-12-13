Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 for Download

Indore: LLM Exams Postponed At 11th Hour As Dates Clash With PSC Exams | Representative image

On December 12, the Bar Council of India (BCI) published the AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023. Candidates who took the AIBE 18 Exam can visit allindiabarexamination.com, the AIBE's official website, to view the AIBE 18 Answer Key Download PDF.

The AIBE 18 Final Answer Key 2023 and the AIBE 18 Provisional Answer Key 2023 are the two phases in which the AIBE 18 Answer key is released. The council will soon accept objections to the interim AIBE XVIII (18) answer key for 2024.

It will be possible for candidates to voice their objections using their registration portal. The objections will be sent to the council, which will then release the AIBE 18 Final answer key. The AIBE 18 Final Answer Key 2023 PDF Release Date has not yet been declared by BCI.

How to download?

Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the AIBE 18 official website.

Navigate to the "answer key objection window" link on the homepage.

A, B, C, or D is the code you have set.

When you choose the question number you want to object to, the response will show up on the screen.

Next, properly explain your objection and provide supporting evidence.

Provide documents to back up your arguments.

Make the necessary fee payments. (If any)

Select the "submit" option.

Take a printout of the confirmation page and a screenshot.