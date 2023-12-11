 Student-Teacher Duo from Bengaluru Secures Top Ranks in CLAT 2024
Pradhyot Shah, a class 12 student from Mallya Aditi International School secured rank 2, and his teacher at Career Launcher Indiranagar, Rahul Pulakurthy, secured the third rank.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
A student-teacher duo bagged the second and third rank respectively all-India rankings for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024), according to a report from the Times of India. The duo, hailing from Bengaluru, secured the same score, but secured the same score, but better performance in the legal section pushed the former up the rankings ladder.

The teacher took the exam in order to improve his ability to crack competitive exams, even though the student plans to become a lawyer.

Pradhyot, a science student, said his score came as a pleasant surprise. "I cannot believe that I have scored as much as Rahul sir. He is simply excellent in what he does," he told TOI.

His mentor Rahul works with Career Launcher as a business partner. Rahul took the entrance exam for the third time, and this time he received his highest ranking to yet.

"As a mentor, I take the exam to better plan teaching strategies. An exam is never completely predictable and that is why a candidate ought to able to adjust," Rahul told TOI.

CLAT 2024 Topper: 15-Year-Old Jai Bohara Tops CLAT 2024, Keen To Join NLSIU Bangalore
