CLAT 2024 Topper: 15-Year-Old Jai Bohara Tops CLAT 2024, Keen To Join NLSIU Bangalore

Jai Kumar Bohara | Law Prep Tutorial

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, the results of the national CLAT 2024, which will be held for admission to 24 National Law Universities across the nation, were released. Jai Kumar Bohara achieved All India First Rank in the General Category with 108 out of 118 marks, bringing honour to Rajasthan across the nation. Bohara resides in Jodhpur with his parents.

Bohara attributes his accomplishments to his parents, E. Vinod Kumar Bohra and Dr. Nibha Bohra, as well as the Law Prep Tutorials team (coaching centre), for constantly inspiring him.

He is only 15 years old and is currently studying in 12th Science class. He had jumped two classes previously, as reported by the Patrika. Jai also told Patrika that earlier he wanted to do IIT so he took Science /Maths. However, later he decided to clear CLAT. Bohara stayed in Jodhpur and studied for 7-8 hours every day. He had an accident two months before the accident, but still did not give up.

Bohara is keen to join NLSIU Bangalore. His father Vinod Kumar is a legal advisor in a private company. Mother Nibha Bohra is a housewife.

It is estimated that since as compared to previous year, this time around the paper was significantly easier, hence the cutoff is also estimated to be high.